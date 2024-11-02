Floods affect 1.4 million people in South Sudan

More than 1.4 million people are impacted by floods in 43 counties and the Abyei Administrative Area, with Jonglei and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states making up around half of those affected, the UN humanitarian agency said.

UN OCHA said about 375,000 of the survivors have been are displaced in 21 counties and the Abyei Administrative Area.

It indicated that a joint government and interagency assessments in the last week found an additional 80,800 people in Jonglei and Unity states to be affected.

It further stated that heavy rains have swelled rivers causing flooding and rendering 15 major supply routes impassable, significantly restricting access to affected areas.

The national cabinet passed a 78 million budget in July 2024 to respond to the flooding that was already forecast to affect 3 million people. But that amount is yet to be released as the 2024-2025 financial year budget is still held up in parliament and the Finance Minister in the U.S.

President Kiir was expected since October 4 to declare a national disaster over the floods wreaking havoc across the country after an extraordinary cabinet meeting approved a request for such declaration.

