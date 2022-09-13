Flood unleashes destruction in Abyei Administrative area

5,000 people have been displaced after torrential rain and floods submerged hundreds of houses, nine schools and infrastructures in Abyei Administrative Area, local authorities said.

Ajak Deng, Spokesperson of the border area said six primary schools and three secondary schools were destroyed following torrential rain in Alal, Rumamer and Mijak last weekend.

He said floodwaters have heaavily devastated the area, displacing thousands of people in the three counties and Abyei town.

“We are having floods, the flood is very difficult here, is affecting people devastated heavily, so this is the real challenges, most of the villages are affected and the schools,” he said to Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Deng described the flood situation as very difficult with thousands of learners out of schools for more than a week now.

“This is the real challenges, most of the villages are affected and the schools, we are haven most of the schools in the Southern part of Abyei are affected, people are displaced, and some are not able to access because of water.”

Deng said the flash-floods were exacerbated by poor drainage system and lack of good roads in the area.

He called on the humanitarian organizations to assist the displaced with food and non-food assistance.

South Sudan marks the fourth year of worst flood catastrophe in decades, having experienced extreme flooding over the past three years.

Last week, President Salva Kiir declared flood-affected parts of the country as national disaster areas, and appeals to humanitarian organizations and well-wishers to render assistance.

Kiir said the government, through the ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management was finding ways for a permanent solution to the natural disaster affecting thousands of South Sudanese.

The government has also allocated 16.7 million US dollars for emergency flood response and contracted 25 national companies to supply food and non-food items to floods affect populations across the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter