Flood-stricken NBGs acquires snake repellents

The Ministry of Agriculture in Northern Bahr el- Ghazal State has procured snake repellents to safeguard the locals from harms, after venomous snakes killed 30 people in the state.

Minister Anei Deng Akok says snakes have invaded homes and farms on dry parches of the land, as a result of flash floods and are endangering the people’s lives.

“We brought snake fix, so that it can help people and farmers in the state, we brought in our capacity as the ministry the snake fix, because there is outbreak of the snakes in all these areas,” he told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

He did not specify the types of chemicals the ministry has obtained. But the common snake repellent substance are sulfur, clove and cinnamon oil, and vinegar.

When sprayed around places suspected to be of snake activity, the chemicals can cause the reptiles to flee.

According to authorities, nearly seventy people died due to flood-related causes and hundreds of thousands are displaced in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State in two months.

The state Relief and Rehabilitation Commission’s Coordinator Dut Majokdit said 30 people died from venomous snake bites while 38 others people drowned as floods submerged most parts of the state.

Minister Akok also added that the government has also acquired mosquito nets for the local population.

“So now we are trying the spray all the area with the snake fix and the mosquito net. Yeah it’s enough it can help a last help the people, the area that the suspect of the snake.”

“When the area is flooded, the snake can go where there is a dry land to hide its self in that area, which can enter to the compound where people settle in.’’

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Govt to citizens: Stop beating drums of war Previous Post