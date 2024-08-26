Flood devastates Jonglei State’s Ayod County

Authorities in Ayod County of Jonglei state have decried dire humanitarian situation in area where than more 2000 households are said to have been affected by the flood.

Moses Gatkuoth Deng who is a representative of Ayod Flood Taskforce Committee said this year’s flooding which started since July has submerged most parts of the area.

Gatkuoth added that the collapse of Thokwaath Jiech dykes has exacerbated the flood in the area the Island areas including Pakuem, Haat, Wan, Duor, Pakuor, menime, Ngot, Ruopchiengkor.

According to him, the current population living on the islands and the swampy areas is 18,829.

“The situation is really very difficult, so we urged the state government , and the central government to respond to a such situation.

“And we also like to invite the all humanitarian actors and other well-wishers to get in touch with us as we try all means to rescue the community.”

The locals are living in deplorable condition as they crowded themselves on dry spots with insufficient health services.

Gatkuoth is appealing to the state and national governments as well as NGOs and well-wishers to join hands, and rescue the affected Communities.

Flood expected impact

In late June, an independent data provider warned that more than 3 million people would be impacted by a major flood event in South Sudan in the second half of 2024, many of whom will need humanitarian assistance.

IMPACT Initiatives said by September and October, when floodwaters have peaked, relief actors will grapple with a scenario in which more than three million people are affected and 2.4 million need aid.

According to the IGAD climate center (ICPAC), the current rainy season in the Greater Lakes region indicates potential increase in volumes of water in rivers and lakes in Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and DRC.

Already thousands have been displaced in low land communities along the Nile river bank ranging from Juba County through Terekeka, Jonglei all the way to Renk in Upper Nile states.

Far off states such as Unity state and Norther Bahr el Ghazal states are experiencing flash floods as well – mainly attributed to over flow of tributary rivers and poor drainage system.

This week, the Ministries of Health and Water and Irrigation urged communities along the River bank to evacuate as the nile filled to the brim, warning of potential damages to the residents.