Flash flood wrecks havoc in Renk town, displaces thousands

At least eleven residential areas in Renk town, Upper Nile State have been submerged in flash flood, forcing 11,711 families out of their homes.

Ayouk Jual who is the commissioner of Renk County told Eye Radio flash flood swept through Renk town on Friday

“Yesterday, 16 August, 2024, floods swept through a number of neighborhoods in the city of Renk, especially the Southern neighborhoods of the city adjacent to the creek.

“The number of these neighborhoods is 12 residential areas that have been completely closed or only small parts of them remaining,” he said.

This followed an overflow of the while Nile tributary stream called Achir resulting from intense downpour in the eastern part of the county.

Commissioner Jual said 12 residential areas have been affected, forcing the locals to use canoes to facilitate movements in the town.

The hard-hit areas include Dirwa, Masara, Alsalam, Abayok , Tarudu , Jaborona and Hai Shati, among others.

The flooding has disrupted livelihoods as business have stalled with many families rendered without place to sleep

The county official said, the leadership and NGOs carried out an assessment after the swift flood took the town folks by surprise.

” We visited the area and assessed the situation and counted the affected families, which are 11,711 families and 4,638 affected individuals,” he added.



Floods has rocked many parts of the country especially in flood-prone Jonglei, Lakes, Uniyt, Upper Nile and Greater Pibor Administrative areas.

Despite Uganda curtailing the flow of water from Lake Victoria, intensified rainfall in recent weeks has continued to pose further risks to communities in the low land areas along the Nile river.

