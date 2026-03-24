24th March 2026

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Five soldiers, two civilians arrested in Wau over teenage girl kidnapping

Author: Madrama James | Published: 9 hours ago

Handcuffs - courtesy image

Police in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal, have arrested five soldiers and two civilians over the alleged kidnapping of a teenage girl, according to authorities.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, the police spokesperson for Western Bahr el Ghazal State, Lieutenant Colonel Santino Uduol, said the suspects were also found in possession of pistols and AK-47 rifles.

Lt. Colonel Uduol said the victim, identified as 19-year-old Lydia David, was rescued by the police Emergency Rescue Unit after being abducted in the Hai Khamsin suburb of Wau.

“On 20 March 2026, the Police Operations Emergency Rescue Unit, successfully rescued a 19-year-old teen area, identified as Lydia David in the Hai Khamsin. The victim had been abducted at a current point by an armed criminal at approximately 8pm and was in a strange area in Hai Khamsin until around midnight. Through a civil respond investigation, the victim was safely rescued,” he said.

He added that the suspects are currently detained and undergoing further investigations. Lt. Col. Uduol spoke in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio yesterday.

“During initial questioning, she was able to identify one of the suspects…in general, we have arrested seven-armed suspects. Five are armed personnel, two are civilians. The two civilians were found with pistols and the five soldiers were armed with AK-47s and are now under the police custody,” he said.

The police officer also urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities.

“Criminal activities, including armed robbery and gender-based violence, will not be tolerated. The public is asked to report suspicious activities to ensure peace and stability in the state,” he stated.

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24th March 2026

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