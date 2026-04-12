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Five killed in alleged Misseriya militia attack in Abyei – Official

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 11 hours ago

Map|Warrap and Abyei border - courtesy

Authorities in the Abyei Special Administrative Area have condemned a Friday night raid in Alal County that left five people dead, an incident officials say involved Misseriya pastoralist militia crossing from West Kordofan State.

The assault, which took place at approximately 11:45 PM on April 10, is attributed to armed Misseriya pastoralist militia members allegedly crossing from West Kordofan State in Sudan.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Yohana Akol Ngor, the Minister of Information for the Abyei Special Administrative Area, condemned the violence.

He noted that the attack occurred despite a peace agreement signed last year between the two communities, which prohibited cross-border raids and violence.

“We, as officials in the Abyei Administrative Area, condemn this incident,” Minister Ngor stated. “These attackers came from West Kordofan State in Sudan. We demand that the Misseriya tribal leaders apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

The village of Maker Abior is located approximately 18 kilometers from Abyei town. Authorities have identified the deceased as: Achuil Longar, Marial Miyen Marial, Maker Monychok Deng, Majok Yak Pashul, Aguek Manyiel Pashuol.

The injured survivor, Kuol Malek, is currently receiving medical treatment at a local facility.

The Abyei administration has urged immediate measures to prevent further escalations in the region. Officials emphasized that the targeting of unarmed civilians undermines local stability and called for the Misseriya tribal leadership to hold the attackers accountable under the terms of the existing peace framework.

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