Five dead, 15 injured in Cuibet County violence, says MP

Juol Nomngek raised concerns during a parliamentary session in Juba this morning about the ongoing communal conflict between two Payams in Cuibet County.

He urged the House to revisit previous motions addressing insecurity in the country, emphasizing that it is the government’s fundamental duty to ensure peace and security.

“I am bringing this to your attention, Right Honorable Speaker, that on Monday, September 2, five people were killed, 15 were wounded, and many were displaced in a clash between two Payams in Cuibet County,” Hon. Nomngek reported.

He clarified that his criticism is directed at the entire government, not just local or state authorities. “The primary responsibilities of the South Sudan government are peace and security, which is the core issue here,” he added.