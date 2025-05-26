26th May 2025
Fistula survivor urges end to stigma against women with the condition

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 6 hours ago

Juba Teaching Hospital Maternity and Gynecology Ward. (-)

A survivor of Fistula in Juba is calling on the public to end the stigma and discrimination faced by women and girls living with obstetric fistula, a condition often caused by prolonged or obstructed labor.

Speaking with Eye Radio on Sunday, May 25, Flora Ibrahim developed the condition in 2019 following a difficult childbirth that tragically ended in the loss of her baby.

She says living with a fistula has brought emotional and social challenges, not only for her, but also for her husband.

“I started experiencing uncontrolled urine after delivery,” Flora shared during an appearance on Zone 72, a youth radio program, over the weekend. “I endured it for two years until we heard on the radio in 2021 that there was free treatment at Juba Teaching Hospital.”

Flora says the biggest burden has not only been the physical discomfort, but the way society responds to women with fistula.

“Some people would speak with disgust, others out of curiosity, but I chose not to let those attitudes affect me. Fistula is an illness; like any other illness, it is treatable.”

Obstetric fistula is a childbirth injury that leaves women incontinent, often resulting in shame and social isolation.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), approximately 60,000 women in South Sudan are living with the condition, yet fewer than 1,000 have received surgical treatment.

Flora is now using her voice to encourage communities to show support and compassion for affected women. “My message is for husbands, families, and society to support women living with fistula. Let us not stigmatize them—it is a treatable illness,” she said.

Her husband, Bosco Albino, echoed her sentiments, urging other men to be patient and supportive partners.

“The problem is not with the woman. When she has a fistula, the urine cannot be controlled, but she needs patience and emotional support,” he said. “In my case, I stayed with my wife and supported her through it. Today, we have one child together.”

The couple’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of empathy, early medical intervention, and community education in addressing obstetric fistula and its social consequences.

