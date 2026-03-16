16th March 2026

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First South Sudanese song “dhuengdu” to hit 3 million views on youtube

Author: Diko D Andrew | Published: 7 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

JUBA — South Sudanese music producer Samuel Duk, popularly known as Slatine Pro, has announced that his song Dhuengdu, featuring Anyar Yol Mathiang, has reached three million views on YouTube.

The track, which premiered on March 7, 2025, hit the milestone exactly one year after its release, according to a statement by Slatine Pro on Facebook.

“This milestone makes Dhuengdu the first song in the history of South Sudan’s music industry to achieve three million views on the platform,” Slatine Pro said.

He described the achievement as more than just numbers, calling it a major win for the country’s music industry and for fans supporting local talent.

He also thanked viewers who streamed and shared the song over the past year, saying their support helped bring South Sudanese music to a wider global audience.

Dhuengdu, an Afro-beat track celebrating love and beauty, features vocals from Anyar Yol Mathiang, a South Sudanese songwriter and traditional music artist whose work promotes local culture and languages through modern music.

Music observers say the song’s success highlights the growing role of digital platforms such as YouTube in promoting South Sudanese artists beyond the country’s borders.

Fans and industry experts also see the milestone as a sign of the expanding reach and influence of South Sudan’s music industry in regional and global entertainment.

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16th March 2026

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