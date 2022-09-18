18th September 2022
First Boda-Boda convention begins in Juba Monday

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

Boda-Boda riders on the streets of Juba conduct safety awareness of Boda-Boda riders in campaign dubbed “Ride for Peace, “Ride for Safety,” on 28th March 2018. (Photo: UNMISS.

South Sudan Motorcycle (Boda-Boda) Association will hold its first national convention in the country’s capital Juba on Monday.

The two-day event, organized by the UN population agency, UNFPA and the government, will focus on campaigning for Peace-building, Gender Equality and Positive Masculinity.

First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, Vice President for Youth and Gender Cluster, Rebbecca Nyandeng are expected to attend the convention.

The Ministers of Youth and Sports; Gender and Social Welfare as well the Inspector General of the National Police Service, General Majak Akech Malok, and Juba city Mayor Michael Alla-jabu are expected to attend the event.

UNFPA said the convention is to strengthen partnership with the Motorcycle Boda-Boda Association, which has a wide coverage and can reach communities, especially young people with information and services in a timely manner.

“The South Sudan commercial motorcycles plays a very important role in the transport sector across the country and it is a source of income to many young people and households,” read a press statement from the UN agency.

According to UNFPA, Boda-Boda represents the biggest mean of transportation (80%) – with a total of 70,000 Boda-boda riders across the Country including the ten states and the three administrative areas.

It observes that the boda- boda riders who are mostly under 35 years of age, can be agents of change and their reach to their communities can bring a positive impact in addressing the Gender Based Violence situation in the country.

UNFPA noted that as much as the Boda-Boda business is of great advantage to its beneficiaries, it could also poses a risk to both to riders and the community, as Boda-Boda riders sometimes end up as victims or perpetrators of organized crimes.

“There is a significant rise in crime among the BodaBoda riders whereby they are either victims or perpetrators of violence including violent robbery and murder.”

It also mentioned that with the economic opportunity the business provides, young Boda-Boda riders are exposed to highrisk behaviors including genderbased violence, alcohol and substance abuse.

 

