17th September 2024
Finance ministry to adopt banking system payments: Dongrin

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

Customers wait to be served at a bank. [Courtesy]

The Ministry of Finance and Planning will soon adopt the payment of salary and operational cost for civil servants and government agencies through banking system in order to reduce excessive cash circulation, the minister said.

Dr. Marial Dongrin said the move is aimed at reducing reliance on cash transactions and promote the use of mobile money and electronic banking solutions across the country.

Dr. Dongrin highlights that this initiative is expected to enhance financial efficiency, mitigate the risks associated with the excessive circulation of cash, and improve transparency in financial dealings.

According to the minister, the banking sector will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of this initiative by simplifying the procedures for electronic transactions.

He states that telecommunication operators will be tasked with intensifying public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on the benefits and usage of mobile banking services.

This, the minister believes, will foster greater adoption of digital financial platforms across South Sudan.

“To reduce reliance on cash transactions, we are promoting the adoption of mobile money and electronic banking solutions,” he said during a news conference.

“Going forward, the Ministry of Finance and Planning will be paying salaries and operation efficiency, reduce risks associated with excessive cash circulation and improve transparency.”

“The banking sector is expected to simplify procedures for electronic transactions and telecommunications operators to intensify public awareness campaigns on mobile banking service.”

By transitioning to digital payments, the government aims to create a more secure and accountable system for salary disbursement and operational costs, which have traditionally relied on physical cash.

However, questions remain about when this new system will become fully operational, although the minister assured that the system will come into force as soon as possible.

 

