Finance Ministry proposes SSP.5.2 trillion for 2025/2026 fiscal year

The Ministry of Finance and Planning has proposed to the Economic Cluster a 5.2 trillion South Sudanese Pounds budget for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, marking an increase of one trillion pounds from last year’s 4.2 trillion.

According to the office of the Vice President, the budget presented by the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Marial Dongrin Ater, aims to accelerate economic recovery, ensure macroeconomic stability, and support the country’s democratic process.

The outlined key priorities in the budget include strengthening the agriculture and mining sectors, implementing the timely payment of public servants’ salaries, and expanding humanitarian support for vulnerable communities across South Sudan.

The Economic Cluster also discussed President Salva Kiir Mayardit’s national master plan to empower youth, including designing a new Intellectual Property Policy to protect young innovators and support the growth of creative industries.

Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel is said to have called for fiscal discipline, transparency, and a people-centered approach in public spending, urging all institutions to ensure that every pound spent delivers meaningful change.

Last year’s budget had a deficit amounting to 46% of the total budget.

During the budget discussion, many MPs demanded 10% allocation of the national budget for agriculture to bolster food security and support rural livelihoods.

The MPs urged allocation of the funds to prioritize modernizing farming techniques, providing seeds and equipment, and supporting agricultural training programs, with some calling for increased funding in critical sectors like health and education.

Among other concerns, the MPs voiced their reservations over the current tax hikes, which include higher fees for passports, business permits, and national certificates.

Although their concerns were captured in the budget, these were not addressed.

