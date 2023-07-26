27th July 2023
Finance minister told to suspend remitting 3% oil share to Unity State

Author: Obaj Okucj | Published: 22 hours ago

National parliament building, Juba South Sudan. | File photo.

The Committee on Finance and Economic Planning said it has ordered the suspension of the remittance of 3% oil share for communities in Unity State, after discovering that it has been going to individual pockets.

Changkouth Bichiock Reth, the Chairperson of the Committee says it observed that “the Unity State Government has not established the community development committee, and the community was not getting its 3% oil share.”

Speaking during the second reading of the fiscal year budget 2023-2024, Honorable Reth stated that the transfer to Unity State must be done until the establishment of a community development committee to manage their 3% oil share.

The Finance Committee directed Minister Dier Tong Ngor to provide the communities of the oil-producing states including the Ruweng Administrative area with copies of the allocation matrix.

He also urged the lawmakers to pass the suspension of the transfer of the 3% oil share to Unity state.

Meanwhile, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SSOA says the 3 percent oil share to the oil-producing state was under-calculated and it called for its adjustment.

SSOA issued the statement prior to the deliberation of the national budget’s second reading.

