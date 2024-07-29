Finance minister says working to release budget for exams marking

The Minister of Finance and Planning Marial Dongrin Ater told a parliamentary sitting on Monday that his team is working to release the money needed for marking and processing the delayed Certificate of Secondary Educations examination results.

At least 45,000 students who set for the CSE exams in December 2023 are still waiting to see their work – as the 2024-2025 academic calendar draws to conclusion and as the country is supposedly headed for elections.

Some parents have voiced deep frustration over the eight-month delay in marking and unveiling the results, a situation blamed on lack of funding from the government over the economic crisis.

Addressing the national parliament, Minister Dongrin said plans are underway to release the unspecified money to the Ministry of General Education and Instruction.

However, he did not explain when the funding will be disbursed.

“We had discussion with the vice president responsible for the service cluster and the two ministers of education, one of the issues we are handling was the issue of the release of the exam,” he said.

“We are on it, as we promised that we were releasing salaries which we did and we are continuing to do, we are also considering the payment of the exanimation marketing and release to be done as soon as possible.”

“We are aware that we have opportunities of scholarship that come to our children, for we are grateful to those countries that are offering.”

In April 2024, Deputy Minister of General Education and Instruction, Martin Tako expressed confidence that the results would be out the next month – after confirming the Ministry received part of the money needed to mark the exams papers from the government.

Tako went ahead to announce that teachers were invited from the ten states and three administrative areas, but the marking process stalled as the Ministry failed to release some balance to finalize the exercise.

