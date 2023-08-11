Finance minister pledges 600% salary increment in 5 months

The Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Bak Barnaba said Friday he needed five months to implement the 600 percent salary increment proposal made by SPLM-IO lawmakers.



The national parliament passed the 2.2 trillion pounds fiscal year 2023/2024 budget with 400 percent salary increment after SPLM-IO lawmakers boycotted the sitting.

SPLM-IO wanted the over 600 percent benchmark, but the SPLM-IG said it was not realistic.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Bak said he is not opposed to the 600% salary adjustment.

But he promised a supplementary budget to increase the salaries and wages of the civil servants and the organized forces to the proposed 600, after five months.

“Let us not forget the fragility of our current economic circumstances, the echoes of austerity measures and financial and financial constraints ring through our nation,” said Bak.

“Right Hon. Speaker, members of the august house, I submitted this appeal some days ago, and I’m here standing before just to appeal to you that I’m not rejecting the 600% increase in the salaries and wages, because I also like all of you care about the wellbeing of our work force and the military.”

“But I’m asking for only five months to submit a supplementary budget that will include the rise to 600%, so this is my appeal to you.”

