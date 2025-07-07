Finance committee pushes for unified tax policy

The national parliament’s committee of finance and economic planning says it is planning to bring together the national and state ministries of Finance, and the revenue commissioner Generals to come up with tax policies.

The initiative aims to foster coordination between the national and state Ministries of Finance and the Revenue Authority.

MP Suzan Thomas presented the proposal during a meeting with the Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority in Juba on Saturday, focusing on duties imposed on imported goods.

Speaking on the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), the lawmaker suggested an urgent two-day workshop involving finance and revenue officials from national, state, and administrative area levels.

Although no specific date was announced, Suzan Thomas said the workshop would bring together state finance ministers and commissioners general from the three administrative areas to align tax strategies and discuss regional benchmarks.

“We are going to call for a two-day workshop to bring together state ministers and commissioners general from the three administrative areas,” she said.

“The goal is to present a benchmarking study of the seven countries in the region. This will help South Sudan draft tax policies that enable the government to effectively collect taxes and also support agricultural producers by creating markets for their goods,” she said.

The call for coordinated tax policy comes amid ongoing tensions between the South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) and the Central Equatoria State government regarding tax collection in Juba.

In June, the SSRA argued that the state government lacks the mandate to collect taxes in the capital—a claim the state government strongly rejected, citing its constitutional authority.

Last week, the Revenue Authority unilaterally divided Juba into tax zones and began registering taxpayers, a move that was swiftly opposed by the state government. The SSRA later suspended the decision following the backlash.

