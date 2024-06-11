Finalizing S.4 exams marking stalled over resource constraints -Awut

The marking of the 2023 Certificate of Secondary Education examinations is yet to be finalized due to resource constraints, according to the Minister of General Education and Instruction.

On April 29th, 2024, the Deputy Minister of General Education and Instruction, Martin Tako, assured the public that the exam results would be announced supposedly by late May.

The pronouncement was after the ministry received a partial funding from the government to facilitate the marking process for three weeks.

Until date, the results have not been announced.

The delay has left approximately 45,000 students who had sat for the CSE examination between December 4th and December 14th, 2023 across the country, wondering.

However, in a media briefing following a meeting with President Salva Kiir on, Minister Awut Deng Achuil confirmed that the marking has been done, but is in the process of being analyzed.

According to her, the delay is due to the ministry waiting for resources to facilitate the payment of teachers involved in the marking process.

“So, the marking has been done, but it’s still in the process of analysis, and we are waiting for resources to pay the teachers who are doing the marking, so that results are finalized and announced,” the state-ran TV, SSBC quoted her as saying on Monday after briefing the president.

Meanwhile, Minister Awut revealed that the World Bank has given the ministry resources for the renovation of 200 schools affected by crises, especially those accommodating refugees and returnees in seven states across the country.

