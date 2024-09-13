Females surpass males by 4% in population estimation survey: SSNBS

Females make up 52 percent of South Sudan’s population while males account for 48 percent in the 2021 Population Estimate Survey, the National Bureau of Statistics (SSNBS) revealed, a situation it attributed to conflicts and mass displacement across the country.

On Wednesday, the Bureau publicized the thematic report breakdown for the 2021 Estimation Survey, where South Sudan’s population was to 13 million.

The estimation indicates an increase of 5 million people since 2008 where a census put the inhabitants at 8.2 million with males being the majority of the population.

SSNBS has now availed the data for dissemination to seven states to enhance informed decision making.

The selected seven states include Warrap, Northern Bahr El Ghazal and Western Barh El Ghazal, Jonglei, Western Equatoria and Eastern Equatoria states while the remaining three States and Administrative Areas will be covered in a later date once funding is made available.

SSNBS Chairperson Dr. Augustino Ting Mayai said the estimate has shown the number of females surpassing that of the male counterparts. Mayai said this is due to rapid change in the population dynamic due to factors like the 2013 and the 2016 conflicts.

According to him, the discrepancy in numbers highlights the dramatic demographic changes that have occurred over the past years, driven by various factors such as conflict, displacement, and migration.

“The publication and release of the 2021 Population Estimation Survey Thematic Report and according to the 2008 census, the population of South Sudan was 8.2 million people, with males constituting roughly 52%,” he said.

“But as we are all aware, many years of conflict and mass displacement has led to the country’s population rapidly changing, creating an uncertainty for the population count.”

“As stated, the gender structure changed in terms of the number of females Vs males, it’s now 52 which is reversed, 52 females and 48 males. Previously in 2008, it was the opposite.”

The Population Estimation Survey was conducted to collect the small area population data to provide consistent and comparable information on the current population of South Sudan.

On April 6, 2024, the government launched the survey findings, which showed that Warrap State has the highest population with an estimated number of over 2.4 million people in the country.

