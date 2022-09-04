Fearing likely burial cost, families abandon critically ill at Giada hospital

The Deputy Administrator of Giada Military Referral Hospital says families have been abandoning their critically ill loved ones at the hospitals fearing the expensive cost of medication, or in other cases, the cost of burial.

Brigadier General John Madhel told Eye Radio that many families, who cannot afford to pay the burial cost of 80,000 pounds, often end up leaving their sick relatives at the military hospital.

“What they do is, once you have someone at home there, and you can’t pay his burial money, when you see him or her almost dying, you put him or her on motorcycle or Rickshaw, you come and throw and disappeared for good,” he said.

The official said the public resort to the practice to flee from the responsibility and leave it to the government.

As as result he said, relatives of the sick persons continue to burden the hospital with the cost of medication, or burial in case the patients dies.

According to General Madhel, the situation arises from the dire economic conditions in the country.

“Many of the people are doing it, why and what is the reason, because of the economic situation he or she can’t manage to pay for the tomb and can’t manage to pay for the Pearson to be kept safe in the mortuary.”

“What comes to their mind is, the place that I know is only the hospital, I will throw him or she on the bed and the government will take their responsibilities,” he told Eye Radio.

Juba has two government mortuaries, the one at Juba Teaching Hospital and Military Hospital, in addition to UNMISS mortuary.

In June, health officials at Juba Teaching Hospital raised a similar complain, saying the hospital mortuary was stuck with sixty unclaimed dead bodies, which were too expensive to be given a decent burial.



Dr. Anthony Lupai, Medical Director at the hospital said most of the corpses are taken to the hospital mortuary for identification by good Samaritans and police.

However, he said their relatives do not come to the hospital to claim the deceased loved ones.

For his part, General Madhel also said the number of deaths stem from death by illness, suicide, drowning and injures.

“There are people who died the normal death, there are others who died because of suicide and other drowning death and others with injures whom were brought from far places and will come and die in the hospital.”

He added that the of the hospital mortuary, which has a capacity of 24 bodies, is now full and beyond capacity.

He further called on the people of goodwill to help build a bigger mortuary.

“When it is full, we lay some of the bodies down near the Fridge because its functioning well, our problem is fuel , but am very sure if the fuel is there corpses do not rot.”

“I call upon the person who has to expand the space of the mortuary, to be the big mortuary like the other countries like Kenya, Uganda.”