Fashoda general arrested for defying demolition order

Authorities in Fashoda County in Upper Nile State have confirmed the arrest of an army general for disobeying an order to demolish houses built on government land.

The arrested general, identified as Abdallah Ajak, is said to be the deputy commander of the army forces in the area.

According to the county commissioner, Onok Okej, the general was arrested after he unlawfully withdrew his team from the operation meant to implement the demolition order.

The commissioner said the order aimed to reclaim government land that had been unlawfully allocated to individuals during the 32-state period, where more than 60 plots belonging to government institutions and schools were illegally demarcated.

He added that the demolition exercise took place on Thursday and that the arrested general has since been transferred to Malakal town.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Civil Society leader urges gov’t to declare election timetable immediately Previous Post