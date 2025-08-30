Farmers and herders agree on resolutions to address grazing disputes

Farmers and herders in Terekeka and Juba counties have reached an agreement to resolve disputes over cattle grazing in farming areas.

The agreement came after a three-day conference on peaceful coexistence, held in Kuda, Dolo Payam, which concluded yesterday.

The conference brought together herders from Terekeka County and farmers from Juba County.

In a statement released this morning by the office of the governor of Central Equatoria State, the two communities agreed to several resolutions.

These include requiring cattle herders to seek prior permission from host communities before grazing, establishing designated grazing zones with water sources to prevent crop destruction, and creating special courts supported by community police to handle cattle-related disputes.

The resolutions also call for restricting the movement of armed youth in villages to reduce fear, prevent violence, and enhance security.

Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel of Central Equatoria State, speaking at the close of the conference on Friday, urged the communities to strictly adhere to the resolutions, stressing that the conference should lead to lasting peace.

“Time should not be wasted after spending three days in this conference. Let these resolutions be a roadmap to peace, reconciliation, and harmony among herders and farmers,” he said.

The conference was attended by senior state officials, including Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado, the State Minister of Peace Building, and Emmanuel Loku Ladu, the Commissioner of Terekeka County.

Emmanuel Tete Ezbon, the Commissioner of Juba County, also participated, along with representatives from both communities.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter