27th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | States | Uncategorized   |   FAO launches seed distribution to 30,000 households in W. Bahr el Ghazal

FAO launches seed distribution to 30,000 households in W. Bahr el Ghazal

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 hours ago

The seeds distribution began on May 26 in Birinji Payam|Courtesy

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in collaboration with the Western Bahr el Ghazal State Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, is distributing seeds to 30,000 households in Wau and Jur River Counties.

The distribution began on Monday in Brinji Payam, Wau County.

At the launch event, FAO Head of Field Office, Tafiqul Islam, said the distribution started with 1,000 households receiving seeds.

“In Western Bahr el Ghazal State, specifically in Wau and Jur River Counties, about 25,000 to 30,000 households will receive inputs through the FAO seeds fair distribution. Today (Monday), we started with 1,000 households, providing seeds such as sorghum, maize, cowpea, vegetable seeds, and hoes,” he said.

The seeds and agricultural tools being distributed include sorghum, maize, onions, tomatoes, and hoes.

Islam urged farmers to make immediate use of the seeds.

“Some time back, seeds were distributed but not planted. So, my request to all of you is to take the seeds immediately, prepare your land, and plant them,” he said.

He added, “Another request to all: you are receiving seeds this year, but next year you may not. So please take good care of the seeds and your farms to ensure a successful plantation next year.”

Meanwhile, Western Bahr el Ghazal State Minister of Agriculture, Valentino Akech Akuar, echoed the call for farmers to use the seeds wisely.

“FAO will not continue providing seeds indefinitely, as you have heard from the FAO Field Office Head. There will come a time when UN agencies will no longer provide seeds,” Akuar said.

He also warned farmers against unnecessary deforestation, which contributes to climate change.

“There is climate change, largely due to cutting down trees. We must control this to prevent our country from turning into a desert,” he added.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA 1

Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA

Published May 20, 2025

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official 2

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official

Published May 20, 2025

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles 3

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles

Published May 21, 2025

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol 4

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol

Published May 20, 2025

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands 5

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Published May 23, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Economist links cash shortages in Banks to public mistrust and political instability

Published 8 minutes ago

Cholera death toll surges to 1,250 as country battles prolonged outbreak

Published 34 minutes ago

Two killed, four injured in attack along Juba-Torit Road

Published 43 minutes ago

“I had no pads, only cloth”: How ISRAAID helps girls like Christine stay in school

Published 48 minutes ago

ICRC conducts 1,000+ life-saving surgeries for conflict victims

Published 4 hours ago

VP Taban: I delivered Kiir’s peace message, clarified Machar’s house arrest

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.