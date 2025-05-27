FAO launches seed distribution to 30,000 households in W. Bahr el Ghazal

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in collaboration with the Western Bahr el Ghazal State Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, is distributing seeds to 30,000 households in Wau and Jur River Counties.

The distribution began on Monday in Brinji Payam, Wau County.

At the launch event, FAO Head of Field Office, Tafiqul Islam, said the distribution started with 1,000 households receiving seeds.

“In Western Bahr el Ghazal State, specifically in Wau and Jur River Counties, about 25,000 to 30,000 households will receive inputs through the FAO seeds fair distribution. Today (Monday), we started with 1,000 households, providing seeds such as sorghum, maize, cowpea, vegetable seeds, and hoes,” he said.

The seeds and agricultural tools being distributed include sorghum, maize, onions, tomatoes, and hoes.

Islam urged farmers to make immediate use of the seeds.

“Some time back, seeds were distributed but not planted. So, my request to all of you is to take the seeds immediately, prepare your land, and plant them,” he said.

He added, “Another request to all: you are receiving seeds this year, but next year you may not. So please take good care of the seeds and your farms to ensure a successful plantation next year.”

Meanwhile, Western Bahr el Ghazal State Minister of Agriculture, Valentino Akech Akuar, echoed the call for farmers to use the seeds wisely.

“FAO will not continue providing seeds indefinitely, as you have heard from the FAO Field Office Head. There will come a time when UN agencies will no longer provide seeds,” Akuar said.

He also warned farmers against unnecessary deforestation, which contributes to climate change.

“There is climate change, largely due to cutting down trees. We must control this to prevent our country from turning into a desert,” he added.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter