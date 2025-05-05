Family of five killed after concrete wall collapses on them

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – A family of five including a couple and their three daughters, tragically died at Nyakuron South in Juba on Saturday, May 3 when a concrete fence collapsed on their makeshift shelter following heavy rain, an eyewitness reported.

Nicholas Kenyi, who was at the scene of the incident, explained that the family was living in a temporary structure next to the concrete wall fence with an open gate – when heavy flooding overwhelmed the area, causing the wall to fall.

The victims included Magany Gatluok Puok and Noora Mangany, along with their children: Adudia Magany, Adar Magany, and Chudier Magany.

Kenyi described the tragedy as heartbreaking, emphasizing that the disaster was both unexpected and could have been prevented.

“Regarding the accident, the tragedy that happened on Saturday. These people have built their temporary structure behind a newly constructed wall fence, and this wall fence does not have a gate,” he said.

“When the rains fell, the water flowing through the road branched inside the fence because there is no gate. Too much water entered that floor that it ended up overflowing in the back end of that plot behind which this particular family had built their temporary structure.”

“And of course when the water accumulated, it overpowered the fence, and then the fence collapsed and fell on these five people, who are now deceased. This happened on Saturday.”

Kenyi further pointed out that the incident is concerning in the context of construction safety, the maintenance of structures, and public safety regulations in Juba.

The South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) is yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Public commends govt as South Sudan rises in World Press Freedom Index Previous Post