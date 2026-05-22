22nd May 2026

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Ezo County plans ban on public gatherings over Ebola threat

Author: Patricia Dominic | Published: 7 hours ago

Sign post at Ezo County. | Courtesy photo.

Authorities in Ezo County in Western Equatoria State have announced plans to ban public and social gatherings as part of preventive measures against the possible spread of Ebola into South Sudan.

Ezo County borders the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Ebola is suspected to have killed 148 people and infected hundreds more as of 21 May, according to the American Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Speaking to Eye Radio, Ezo County Commissioner Colonel Abel Sudan said emergency health screening measures have already been established at border entry and exit points, particularly along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, to monitor civilians traveling in and out of the country.

“We have set up some emergency entry and exit check-ups for those who are coming in and also for those who will be going out to make sure that everybody is checked and then in order to maintain the widespread of this disease in our county. Currently, we have started also engaging with our health ministry. to see what are the measures that can be put in place,” he said.

He said health officials and emergency mobile teams have been deployed to conduct health checks in an effort to prevent any possible outbreak of the virus in the area.

“Within the county, we are already in the process of how we can put in order to ban the gathering or other social gathering that can spread this disease very fast to other people,” he added.

The commissioner said the measures are precautionary, stressing that prevention is better than cure.

Ebola is a highly infectious viral disease that spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected persons.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhoea and bleeding in severe cases. Health experts recommend early screening, proper hygiene, isolation of suspected cases and limiting large gatherings during outbreaks.

Despite the heightened alert, Commissioner Abel said Ezo County remains calm and peaceful, with residents continuing their normal daily activities, including schooling, farming and business operations.

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22nd May 2026

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