Eye Media, Netherlands Embassy sign partnership to boost independent journalism

Author: Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

Eye Media CEO Stephen Omiri, Kingdoms of the Netherlands Amb. Paul Tholen inks media funding deal|Photo by Awan Moses-30/05/2025

Eye Media – the organization managing Eye Radio – and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in South Sudan have signed a partnership agreement worth over 187,000 US dollars to boost independent journalism and promote freedom of speech in South Sudan.

The agreement was signed on Friday, 30 May 2025, by Eye Media’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Omiri, and Ambassador Paul Tholen, Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in South Sudan.

The bridge funding comes at a time when Eye Radio has been operating with volunteers for the past five months, after losing its funding in January 2025 due to the US government’s global pause on foreign assistance.

Eye Media Chief Executive Officer Stephen Omiri expressed his deepest gratitude for the needed financial assistance.

“This financial assistance will enable us to significantly enhance our capacity to deliver truthful and diverse information, which is more crucial now than ever, states Omiri, adding “It will directly support our efforts to strengthen independent journalism and expand our digital content and ensure that the voices of marginalized communities are highlighted and amplified on Eye Radio,” Omiri stressed.

The CEO further stated that the financial support from the Netherlands will significantly contribute to building a resilient, inclusive, and transparent media landscape—one that champions freedom of expression, upholds human rights, and fosters lasting democratic progress in a young country like South Sudan.

Ambassador Paul Tholen stressed the importance of media freedom in South Sudan as the reason why the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands provides support to Eye Media:

“Free media contributes to the free and open public debate, the backbone of democratic and inclusive societies. The work of free media is essential for countering disinformation and ensuring citizens have access to credible information,” he said.

“The current situation in South Sudan calls for support to independent and objective journalism: now, more than ever.”

