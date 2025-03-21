Eye Media is thoughtful about Wote’s legacy

The Chief Executive Officer of Eye Media and Eye Radio, Stephen Omiri has pledged to support the family of the late journalist Charles Wote, despite loss of funding.

Omiri made the statement during the requiem mass held for the late journalist at Nazareth Church in Juba on Thursday.

Omiri described Wote as a man who sought the truth, spoke for the voiceless, and told stories straight from his heart.

The CEO further emphasized that Wote, a dedicated producer of the Dawn Show, showed an unwavering commitment to the nation by waking up every day to help produce the show.

Omiri affirmed that although Charles passed away at a time when funding for the media organization had come to a halt, the family would continue to be supported, with Eye Media providing what little assistance they could.

In his heartfelt promise, Omiri said: “I want to promise one thing here; Charles will live in our hearts. And even though we do not have money since we are working as volunteers, we will make sure that we don’t forget his mother,wherever she is living.

“The little we will have, we will share with his mother. We will not forget his sons. Every time we have something to share, we will share with Charles assuming he is lives in our hearts. He will always remain in our hearts.”

Charles Wote, a dedicated staff member of Eye Radio, passed away on Saturday, 15th March 2025, after a battle with liver cancer.

His body arrived in Juba on Wednesday, and a requiem mass was held on Thursday, 20th March 2025, before his body was airlifted for final burial in Yambio.

Over a thousand mourners, including government officials, journalists, and community members, gathered at the Yambio Airstrip this morning to welcome the body.

