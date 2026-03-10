Eye Media decries soaring fuel prices, cuts on-air hours

Eye Media, the parent organization of Eye Radio, has reduced its daily broadcast hours from 24 to 14, citing skyrocketing fuel prices as the reason. The change takes effect immediately.

Stephen Omiri, Executive of Eye Media, acknowledged the difficulty of the decision but said it was essential to keep the station on air.

“We are the most trusted radio station in the country, and many people rely on us after their workday ends at 7 or 8 PM,” Omiri said.

“Unfortunately, Arabic news will no longer be available during those hours. Most of our listeners will now miss important updates because many are still commuting. This is a major challenge, and as a manager, it truly pains me.”

Under the new schedule, broadcasts will run from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with weekday programs largely unchanged except for the “Rumba” segment, which will now air from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Omiri emphasized the critical role of media in keeping communities informed. “Take, for example, the ongoing conflict in Jonglei State; it must be reported. If there is a disease outbreak, it needs to be communicated. With heavy rains approaching, cholera could become a serious threat. Without media to educate the public, survival becomes difficult,” he said.

He concluded: “Media is a fundamental part of governance; it ensures checks and balances and holds the system accountable.”

Donor support sustaining independent journalism

Despite the current challenges, Eye Media has continued to operate thanks to support from international partners who recognize the importance of independent media in the country.

In 2025, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in South Sudan provided $187,957 in bridge funding under a six-month initiative titled “Boosting Independent Journalism and Promoting Freedom of Speech in South Sudan.” The support helped stabilize operations and strengthen the newsroom after the station lost long-standing funding from the United States Government earlier in the year.

Similarly, the Embassy of Germany in South Sudan approved a $24,415 grant to support the restoration of Eye Radio’s broadcast capacity in regional state capitals including Torit, Bor, and Malakal.

These contributions have helped ensure communities continue to receive reliable information, particularly in remote areas.

Omiri emphasized that independent media plays a vital role in keeping citizens informed, especially during emergencies. “Take, for example, the ongoing conflict in Jonglei State; it must be reported,” he said.

He called on development partners, private sector actors, and well-wishers to support the station so it can continue providing credible information to millions of listeners across the country.

“Eye Radio has served the people of South Sudan for years with reliable and independent news. We call upon friends of independent media to stand with us so that this vital public service continues uninterrupted.”

Founded in 2003 as Sudan Radio Service, Eye Radio has grown into the country’s first independent broadcaster, providing news, civic education, and entertainment in English, Arabic, and several local language

