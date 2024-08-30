Extension or Election: Electoral institutions leave decision to unity government

The electoral institutions have thrown the ball back to the unity government to decide on the fate of December’s anticipated polls, while civil society activists demand clarity on how the transition period will end.

Grace John Kenyi, the Project Manager of the Community Initiative for Development Association, expresses concern over the slow implementation of key provisions in the 2018 peace deal.

“The question of having an election this year is a frustrating question to answer because as civil societies, we have seen there are so many things that have not taken place.” She told Eye Radio on Friday, August 23rd 2024.

Some of the key provisions that are yet to be accomplished include security sector reforms, the establishment of transitional justice mechanisms, and key economic reforms.

Grace wonders how the parties intend to peacefully end the transitional period, citing that there are no concrete steps in place to prepare the country for general elections in December.

“The remaining months will not be enough for us as a country to prepare for the election, the question now is what next? What are the parties to the agreement going to do to ensure we have a peaceful transition?” Grace asks.

The R-ARCSS obligates the unity government to transition the country to a democratic and stable South Sudan by holding free, fair, and credible elections at the end of the transition period.

Though the fate of this year’s general elections remains unclear, the Community Initiative for Development Association (CIDA) says it will continue to empower civil society in electoral monitoring and observation.

With support from the U.S. Embassy in Juba, the charity trained about 20 members of civil society organizations on election monitoring and observation on Friday, August 23rd 2024.

Grace now demands that the unity government explain to the public what comes next after it meets with electoral institutions in Juba a week ago.

“In case they are looking for an extension, for example, we would like them to get back to the public to tell the people why they are looking for an extension.” The activist said.

“Also this extension now should not be like the previous extension.” Grace stated while emphasizing that “extension has been done but not much has been accomplished.”

In August 2022, parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan extended the transitional period by 24 months, moving the original deadline from February 2023 to February 2025.

This extension was agreed upon to allow more time for the implementation of critical pending tasks, including the training and deployment of the necessary unified forces, the development of a new constitution, and preparing the country for elections.

As a result, the transitional period will now end in December 2024, with the supposed conduct of free, fair, and credible elections, marking the first such event since South Sudan became an independent country.

Electoral institutions await the government’s decision

A week ago, the High-Level Committee for the implementation of the road map met with the Political Parties Council, the National Elections Commission, and the National Constitutional Review Commission to seek their advice and a realistic timeline on the possible way forward.

Prof. Abednego Akok, Chairperson of the National Elections Commission, have however put forward two big conditions to the government to amend the electoral act and fund the electoral process.

“It is possible to conduct elections.” Akok told Eye Radio on August 23rd 2024 adding that “two things must made possible, one of them is to amend the act.”

According to him “a clause dealing with voter registration, another with polling date this articles should be amended and who can do that it is the government submitting it to the Parliament.”

The other condition for holding elections in December is to avail the necessary resources required by the Commission.

“If resources are available, we can run election within this short period – it is now left for them to discuss and see the way forward that is political not ours,” Akok said.

The National Constitutional Review Commission, another critical institution mandated by law to develop the country’s permanent constitution, has achieved little since its reconstitution.

One of the key challenges revealed by John Nathan, the Secretary General of the Commission, is financial constraints hindering most of their activities.

Speaking during a forum organized by the African Union to empower South Sudanese women in the constitution-making process on August 27th, Nathan said, “We are doing everything possible to ensure that we don’t let the people of South Sudan down and that the process remains a people-driven process.”

The National Constitutional Review Commission is among the key electoral institutions set up by the 2018 revitalized peace agreement that met with the High-Level Committee for the Implementation of R-ARCSS in Juba last week.

During the meeting, the NCRC presented a realistic timeline for the people-driven constitution-making process.

“We the electoral institutions have been in touch with them (High-level committee for the implementation of R-ARCSS) even last week, they consulted with us, they got responses they expected now they will be sitting to chat the way forward,” Nathan said.

“Matters to deal with the end of the transitional period, let us leave it to the leadership of the country and I am sure they will address it appropriately taking into account the welfare of the people of South Sudan.” He added.

Meanwhile, the faith-based groups in South Sudan have also stepped up efforts to empower religious leaders to disseminate peace messages and conduct civic education to the masses ahead of December’s polls.

Faith-based groups are critical in promoting peace, encouraging voter participation, advocating for fairness, educating communities on civic duties, and mediating electoral-related conflicts.

“It is our prayers that the government which has the mandate, involve all other stakeholders and especially realize the will of the people.” Fr. Paul Igweta, in charge of integral human development at the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA), told the Catholic Radio Network – CRN.

Fr. Igweta is among those hoping for a peaceful election in South Sudan adding that “we are also happy as the region to celebrate the good and fair elections that are carried.”

However, the acting Executive Director of Humane Aid for Community Organization, said what matters to South Sudanese now is to exercise their constitutional rights and elect their leaders.

While emphasizing the importance of going for an election, John Wiyual Diet said “It doesn’t matter that it may be like the previous leadership will also be returned but what matters is to conduct the election and people will know that their leaders have come through election.”

Civil society activists who spoke to Eye Radio pledged to be proactive especially in monitoring elections, including ensuring transparency, reporting irregularities, advocating for fair processes, and promoting public trust in democracy.

Victoria Night, Project Manager for the Young Women Christian Association of South Sudan, stated that little has been done to involve South Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries and those in the diaspora.

According to her, in countries that have held post-conflict elections, refugees participate in diaspora voting, influence policy, and raise awareness about their home country’s issues.

Victoria, however, urged the National Elections Commission to develop appropriate mechanisms that will reflect how refugees will participate in electing the leaders of their country.

“We have other South Sudanese in diaspora, we have some of them in the refugee camps but we need to come up with a strategy if the election is to happen how these people can participate.” She said.

Another issue Victoria pointed out is “looking at the security angle, there is a lot of insecurity within the country like you cannot to the grassroots by roads.”

Despite the remaining four months, the National Elections Commission believe that South Sudan can still hold partial elections where the electorate will vote for President, State governors and County Commissioners.

Beramborikia Isaiah Thomas of I CAN South Sudan, a South Sudanese refugee charity based in Bidi Bidi refugee settlement in Uganda said “When we have democracy in the country, meaning the citizens of the country have rights.”

“What I desire from the government is that they should ensure that we have an election in this country and when we start having elections in this country it should be something that is consistence.”

The Tumaini Initiative

The ongoing Tumaini Initiative, mediated by the Kenyan government, is set to develop a framework of inclusivity, address differences, and provide a clear way forward to enhance the South Sudan peace process.

It was launched by President Salva Kiir on May 9th, 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya, to bring on board the opposition parties that did not sign the 2018 peace deal.

“Hopefully within a very short time, we will sign a comprehensive agreement that will address the issue of constitution, issue of elections, issues of security, issue of reconciliation and peace among the people of South Sudan.” Lual Dau spokesperson of the opposition groups told the State run SSBC in Nairobi on Wednesday.

During his official visit to Kenya, President Salva Kiir on Wednesday commended delegates to the Tumaini initiative on progress made in bringing lasting peace to South Sudan.

South Sudan Information Minister and government rapporteur to the Tumaini Initiative Michael Makuei said “We will bring peace to South Sudan so we are optimistic that with all these efforts, peace will come to South Sudan God willingly.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Opinion: Paving the path to financial integrity in South Sudan Previous Post