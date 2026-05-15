Ex-Governor Riek Bim responds to Public Prosecution charges

Former Unity State Governor Riek Bim Top has clarified theft allegations brought against him by the Public Prosecution, stating the matter is not a dispute with the Government of South Sudan, but a private disagreement over a vehicle dating back to early 2025.



On Tuesday, the Legal Administration and Public Prosecution in Central Equatoria State requested military justice authorities to lift the immunity of Riek Bim, who is a Major General in the army, to allow him to face a criminal case.

The prosecution has charged him under Sections 48 and 293 of the Penal Code Act 2008, which relate to acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention and the offence of theft.

However, in a statement extended to Eye Radio today, Riek said documents accusing him under Section 293 of the Penal Code Act 2008 over theft allegations have caused confusion among his supporters and the public.

He said the matter is not a dispute between him and the Government of South Sudan, but concerns a vehicle disagreement dating back to early 2025 when he was still serving as governor.

According to the former governor, a Sino truck was brought from Sudan through Unity State by the then Executive Director of Rubkona County, Peter Lok Tang, who allegedly intended to offer the vehicle to him as a personal gift.

Riek said the vehicle was brought to his residence without his prior knowledge, adding that he questioned how it arrived at his compound and was told that customs clearance documents were still being processed.

He further stated that after the truck was transferred to Juba for maintenance, a civilian identified as James Dak Chap later complained that the vehicle had been taken from him by force.

The former governor said that when the matter was raised, Peter Lok allegedly admitted that the vehicle was the same one given to the governor and claimed the complainant had already paid money to the original owner.

Riek maintained that once the issue was brought to his attention, he immediately ordered the vehicle to be handed over to the complainant because he had no interest in owning it.

Riek Bim partly read in the statement and said: “The delivery was witnessed by a CID police officer in Central Equatoria State, and evidence of the handover is available.”

The former governor questioned why legal documents relating to the case were circulated publicly before he was officially informed by police authorities.

He also accused unnamed individuals in Unity State of attempting to politically target him and members of his former administration.

Riek further alleged that some houses belonging to him and his associates were demolished, and land was confiscated in different parts of Unity State.

Despite the allegations, the former governor said he will remain in Juba and is ready to face any legal process if formally summoned.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter