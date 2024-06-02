Ex-Jonglei governor’s guards rob guns from armory: Official

Nine dissident guards of the former governor of Jonglei State, broke into an armory on May 31, 2024 and fled with weapons while firing warning shots in the air, the state government spokesperson said.

Jonglei Information Minister Nyamar Lony Thichot said the brief riot occurred at the former governor’s residence – two days after he was fired and replaced in a decree by President Kiir.

Nyamar said the incident occurred even after the commander of the governor’s guards collected all the artilleries, equipment and firearms, and reserved them in the armory.

“Two days after the relieve of the former governor…., few guards forced their way into the armory and managed to obtain some weapons and left the premises while shooting in the air,” she said in a statement.

The information minister said there was no harm caused by the fleeing guards, and believes that they were firing in the air to avoid being followed.

“The state government immediately took action and communicated with the guards who took their weapons, urging them to return the firearms to the armory.”

The official further said the situation has been brought under control. It is not clear if the guns have been recovered.

Newly appointed Jonglei Governor Mahjoub Biel Turuk took oath on Friday as his predecessor lamented peace deal violation his removal from the position, which he claims was originally allocated to his South Sudan United Movement docket.

Former governor Chagor previously blamed some SSOA leaders including Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi for what he termed as a unilateral dismissal that violates the 2018 peace deal.

However, SSOA Spokesperson Stephen Lual refuted his claims, adding that the decision to dismiss him was reached unanimously and in the spirit of the organization’s dialogue framework.

Bol Deng Bol, the Executive Director of Interpid South Sudan, a civil society organization in Jonglei State, said the former governor’s reaction might have triggered the rebellion among his guards.

Civil society activist Bol Deng Bol, who is also the Executive Director of Interpid South Sudan, said the former governor’s reaction might have triggered the rebellion among his guards.

“When the governor was relieved, he wrote a letter rejecting the decree, then his security forces divided themselves. Others were not happy, just as the governor was not happy,” Deng said.

“So when they divided themselves, those who stood with the governor went to the ammunition store. That sent out a message because the people were divided.”

“His supporters are not happy, but the issue of people being worried is always there. This is the context of South Sudan, where when people take guns, others think that such can escalate.”

Activist Deng condemned the incident as an act of rebellion and aggression, which left residents of the state capital in panic. He called on the former governor to discourage the act of violence.

“This is very unfortunate. It is a surprise to many people in Jonglei and beyond, and it also has some content of violence, a bit of rebellion and aggression in it, because these people left violently shooting in the air to disperse and scare people.”

“I really condemn it in the strongest term possible and want to urge the governor to reach out to his people to discourage this kind of mindset. This is what South Sudan is trying to fight. This is what the peace agreement came to change so that South Sudanese resolve their issues amicably.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Cabinet passes Examination Council Act 2011 Amendment Bill 2023 Previous Post