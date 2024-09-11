Ex-Foreign Minister urges funding for border committee

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs Mayiik Ayii Deng has urged the government to allocate funds to the border committee to tackle and resolve encroachment issues nationwide.



Hon. Mayiik Ayii Deng – who is also a member of parliament – raised the concern yesterday during deliberation on motions raised about border encroachment and insecurity in Juba City.

The motions were presented by MPs Oreste Lopara and Bol Joseph Agau when the house resolved to summon the ministers in charge of the country’s security and the Governors of Eastern, Central and Western Bahr El Ghazal States to respond to the matter.

However, Mayiik suggested the summoning of the Border Committee members.

He believes they have more information on the borders as well as the Ministry of Finance.

He discloses that, during his tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs, they borrowed money to cater for border meetings after the government failed to pay for travel and accommodation bills.

Mayiik is now calling for the inclusion of the finance minister in the list of the officials to be summoned to respond to the border crisis.

“We have a very capable border committee that is in charge of the border. This border committee is actually in charge of our borders except for Khartoum, the one of Khartoum of Sudan, Honourable Makuei is the one in charge of that,” Hon. Mayiik said.

“This border committee must be here because they have more details, they have been trying to go to these meetings and they are not allowed to go, they don’t find money,” he said.

“When I was a Foreign Minister, we tried several times and we failed. So, when Uganda called them for a meeting, they could not move. So, you need to add either the border committee or the Ministry of Finance,” he added.

People will come up, why are you not giving these people money to move? One time, we had to borrow money from the market to take them to Mombasa to go and attend the meeting three days late.”

Assembly Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba said the officials will soon appear before the lawmakers.

“They are summoned to explain to the house what is happening in regards to the killing of civilians at the border, the encroachment into the territory of South Sudan and you said the responsible people should come, that is the position of the majority,” Rt. Hon. Speaker Nunu said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter