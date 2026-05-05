Ex-finance minister Baak released to access medication

The former Minister of Finance and Planning, Baak Barnaba Chol, has been released from detention on directives from the head-of-state o access medical treatment after nearly three months in custody.

His personal assistant Eye Radio identified only as Deng confirmed the release, saying Dr. Barnaba was allowed to leave detention last week for medication due to health concerns.

The assistant said “Yeah, he has been released though there is no official statement from government authorities. But he has been released through a letter from the president to go for medication because he was having an injury.

We were trying to communicate and inform the public later after his medication. So, as per now, we confirm that he has been released from detention.”

The assistant also said Dr. Barnaba sustained injuries during an incident in Nimule while allegedly attempting to cross into neighboring Uganda.

Dr. Chol was arrested in February alongside several senior government officials and national security officers in a crackdown on alleged financial mismanagement and abuse of office. Authorities did not publicly disclose detailed charges at the time.

Security sources earlier said he was intercepted while allegedly trying to cross the border into Uganda, a claim later confirmed by officials.

During his detention, family members raised concerns over his health and called for access to specialized medical care.

His release has drawn mixed reactions, with some welcoming the move on humanitarian grounds, while others questioning the lack of clarity over the arrests and legal process in South Sudan.

It remains unclear whether the release is temporary or if formal charges will be filed. Authorities have not issued an official statement.

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