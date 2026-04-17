EU backs S. Sudan agriculture under US$43.7 million GREBI program

The European Union has expressed support for strengthening South Sudan’s agricultural sector following a US$43.7 million funding package, describing it as central to the country’s economic future and long-term stability.

Speaking during the launch of the Growth, Resilience and Business Innovation (GREBI) initiative, the EU Head of Cooperation, Scalorbi Massimo, said agriculture remains the backbone of South Sudan’s economy, supporting more than 80 percent of the population.

Mr. Scalorbi said, “Agriculture is not only essential for food security, but it should also become a key driver of the national economy.”

He added that with nearly 70 percent of the population under the age of 30, there is a need to transform the sector into a source of jobs, innovation, and opportunity for young people.

He said, “Agriculture is the backbone of South Sudan’s future. Over 80% of the population relies on it for their livelihoods. Agriculture is not only essential for food security, but it should also become a key driver of the national economy.

In a youthful nation, where around 70% of the population is under 30, the sector must become a source of job innovation and hope. When local businesses grow, they create employment, generate income, and help communities thrive and become more resilient.”

He added that strengthening local businesses can help create employment, increase incomes, and support more resilient communities.

The GREBI project aims to support emerging entrepreneurs through business incubation, acceleration programmes, and improved access to markets and finance. It also focuses on developing agribusiness across the value chain, from seed production and agricultural inputs to processing, storage, and distribution.

The initiative prioritizes value chains including maize, sorghum, groundnuts, sesame, honey, and horticulture. These sectors are seen as having potential to create jobs, particularly for youth and women, with the right investment and support.

According to Scalorbi Massimo, “Investing in skills is investing in people, and people are the foundation of sustainable development.”

He said, “GREBI will work to unlock this potential. It will support promising entrepreneurs through business incubation, acceleration, and better links to markets and finance. It will help develop agribusiness along the value chain—from seed production and inputs to processing, storage, and distribution.

The project will focus on value chains such as maize, sorghum, groundnuts, sesame, honey, and horticulture—sectors that can create many decent jobs for young people and women if the right support is in place. Investing in skills is investing in people, and people are the foundation of sustainable development.”

The GREBI programme is expected to contribute to economic growth while supporting food systems across South Sudan.

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