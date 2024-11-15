EU announces $103 million as development assistance to South Sudan

The European Union which funded construction of the recently commissioned Nyamlel Bridge has agreed to allocate a further 103 million US dollars to support social and economic development in South Sudan over three years.

In a press statement on Thursday, the Western bloc said the fund will be mobilized in the next three years as additional contribution to the 2021-2027 cooperation programme in the country.

EU stated that the grant is an expression of its long-term commitment to South Sudan and its people.

It will support three priority sectors including green and resilient economy, human development and good governance as well as peace and rule of law to achieve a just society.

While expressing regrets over the transitional period extension, the bloc says the increased development assistance is not intended to fund the implement the extended government tenure.

It reaffirms commitment to South Sudan partnership in many areas including agriculture, health and education and governance by supporting the country’s transition to democracy.

Further, EU calls on the government to substantially increase its funding for the peace agreement implementation and provide social services to its own population, including the payment of salaries.

The EU said it has supported South Sudan since its independence in 2011, leveraging policy and political advocacy on key priorities, in close coordination with its Member States and the international community.

From 2021 to 2024, EU allocated 208 million Euros to South Sudan under the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) project.

