Ethiopian widow in Juba evicted over asset dispute, community demands justice

The Chairperson of the Ethiopian Community in South Sudan, Jibrill Ibrahim, has called for urgent government intervention following reports of intimidation and unlawful seizure of property belonging to an Ethiopian widow in Juba.

Ibrahim said the widow, Mrs. Saba Girma, was married to the late Mr. Gabreslasse Woldeabzgh, also known as Adele, an Ethiopian national. The couple had two children—a six-year-old girl and an eleven-year-old boy—and over more than a decade, they accumulated properties and operated several businesses.

However, an ex-wife to the late, who is an Eritrean, allegedly claimed rights over some of Woldeabzgh’s assets and mobilized associates to confiscate the family’s properties, vehicles, and finances. Reports suggest that a woman previously divorced from Woldeabzgh was presented as the primary beneficiary, sidelining Mrs. Girma and her children.

Ibrahim described ongoing efforts to resolve the dispute: “I inquired, ‘Whose child is this? Is he not your child?’ Their lawyer replied that they did not require the mother, but if we wished to give them the child, that would be fine. They also mentioned that the woman should be allowed to leave.”

He added: “I further instructed them to return the trucks and machinery, as this building must be handed over to its rightful owners. This property belongs to Ethiopian owners. For nearly a year, we have been urging both the Ethiopian and Eritrean parties to sit down and resolve this matter. We even proposed involving the Ethiopian Embassy here, but they declined.”

In an interview with Eye Radio, Mrs. Girma described the trauma endured by her family.

“All my children used to cry, even when customers came dressed as police officers. They would say, ‘Mama, they’ve come to arrest you because of the trauma.’ I have borne all these hardships,” she said.

She added: “I never imagined that one day they would come to evict me from this current building, especially since the contract is in my name after my husband’s death. I haven’t paid rent or workers’ wages, and I have no benefits for my children or my workers.”

Mrs. Girma also recounted repeated intimidation and unlawful detentions:

“They used to threaten me and take me to prison, always calling and intimidating me. One day, no one even asked for my case or my name. When I was taken to prison, my case file was not examined. I’ve been chased away from my home multiple times. Currently, I am sleeping on the street.”

An eyewitness, Mabruk Wako, described the forceful eviction:

“Some people came and forcibly closed her place, refusing to let her leave her room. They locked her inside, saying she would die from anger or that she would come out only when she’s dead.”

He continued: “Meanwhile, they left her children outside, sleeping on stones for two days. On the third day, they mobilized a full force, carried her away, and took her to the high court. Currently, she and her children have nowhere to sleep or eat. She was once one of the wealthiest women in Juba, but after losing her husband, she lost everything through forceful grabbing.”

Human rights activist Ochan Charles called for urgent government action:

“The government needs to task the authorities and the two communities to urgently sit down and resolve this. If they cannot resolve it, the government has to take over the issue immediately.”

He added: “The rightful owner should return to her home and continue with her business. Everything taken away has to be brought back, and all that she has lost must be recovered as quickly as possible.”

According to Wako, Mrs. Girma’s access to her properties remains blocked, and her children continue to face harassment. There are also reports of intimidation against individuals attempting to assist her.

Jibrill Ibrahim appealed to the government to intervene to ensure the protection of Mrs. Girma and her children.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Wildlife officer killed in Ambororo attack in Western Equatoria Previous Post