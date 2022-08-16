Ethiopian Renaissance Dam won’t harm downstream countries, says Tut

The Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that has partially started operating will not cause any harm to downstream countries including South Sudan, the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs has said.



The Ethiopian News Agency reported on Monday that President Kiir’s Security Advisor, Tut Gatluak headed a high-level delegation from Juba on a three-day working visit to Ethiopia.

Among the delegates are the Director of National Security for the Internal Bureau Akol Koor, and the Minister of Interior, Mahmud Solomon.

Others are, the Director of National Security for External Bureau, Simon Yen, and the Director General of Civil Registry for Immigration and Passport, Atem Marol

Speaking during their visit to the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on Monday, Tut Gatluak told the Ethiopian News Agent that the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will not cause any harm to the downstream countries.

Tut added that the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will ease floods in those countries that have been flooded.

The Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs was quoted by the Ethiopian News Agency as saying: “We have made sure that the great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will not cause any damage to the countries that were flooded.”

Tut further pointed out that the dam will connect the neighboring countries with power, adding that the issues arising regarding the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam should be resolved through peaceful negotiation.

For his part, the Ethiopian Minister of Defense who is also the Chairman of the Board of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam told the visiting delegation that the construction of the dam is a joint development project not only for Ethiopia but for all Africans.

Dr. Abraham Belay said the project is a joint development initiative for Africans, especially the neighboring countries including South Sudan.

He stated that his country has started providing electric power to Sudan and Djibouti, and soon will connect Kenya and South Sudan which have a shortage of power.

Dr. Belay went on to state that the dam has shown Africans that they can use their resources in their own capacity.

He added that the neighboring countries have understood that Ethiopia is a mother of water and has called for tree planting in the region.

Last week, the third round of water filling of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that was announced by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed has been completed successfully and the second turbine started generating power.

The visit by the Juba team was facilitated by the Ethiopian government.

