Ethiopia PM Aby visits Somalia as neighbors calm tension

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. Abiy Ahmed greets Hassan Shiekh Mahmud at Magadishu airport. (Photo: Courtesy).

Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed visited Somalia on Thursday and met President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu, signaling improving relations following heightened tension over Ethiopia’s sea access agreement with breakaway Somaliland.

Dr. Abiy landed at Mogadishu’s Aden Ade International Airport, welcomed by Somali National Music Band, before heading to the presidential palace through highly protected streets, VOA reported.

Following their meeting, the two leaders issued a joint statement affirming their commitment to enhancing cooperation for mutual benefit.

“Ethiopia and Somalia are interdependent nations with a common destiny and a shared vision for regional stability and prosperity,” the statement said.

In a social media post, Dr. Abiy said the discussion focused on peace and diplomacy, and thanked his counterpart for the warm reception.

“The horn of Africa is rich in wealth. He has fertile land, natural water and man power resources. Regional connections are very important to make our common dream come true,” he added.

Tensions reached a boiling point last year between the two countries after landlocked Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland to lease land along its coastline in order to establish a marine force base.

In return, Ethiopia would become the first country to formally recognize Somaliland’s independence.

Somalia, which considers Somaliland as its territory, condemned the deal saying it infringes on its sovereignty and territory.

In December 2024, both leaders agreed to a Turkish mediated agreement to solve the conflict and uphold Somalia’s territorial integrity while allowing Ethiopia access to the sea.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

