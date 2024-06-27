Ethiopia announces 188 scholarships for South Sudanese students

The Ministry of Higher Education has received 188 scholarship opportunities including 160 for undergraduates, 25 for Masters and 3 for Ph.D. studies awarded to South Sudanese students by the Ethiopian government.

Dr. Atem Kuir Jok, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Higher Education, said the scholarship slots are meant only for South Sudanese students, who will get admitted in the academic year 2024-2025.

Requirements are a Certificate for Secondary Education dated 2022-2023 and its equivalent, an authenticated transcript, and an academic certificate from a recognized university in the cast of Masters Degree students.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kuir said Ph.D. students are urged to submit their Masters Degree thesis in both hard and soft copies for scrutiny.

Other requirements are a copy of a valid passport with at least 6 months of validity, birth certificate, a copy of medical fitness and two colored passport-sized photos.

Certificates obtained in South Sudan must be authenticated by the South Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and for certificates obtained outside the country, the embassy of South Sudan in that country must endorse it before authentication.

The official said students will be fully exempted from tuition, accommodation and feeding but that they are expected to pay for visa, resident permit and air ticket to Ethiopia.

He added that application starts on June 27, 2024 and will end on July 10, 2024.

