Eritrean faith group describes South Sudanese as peaceful, generous

The Eritrean Orthodox Christian community in the country described South Sudanese as generous, good-hearted and peaceful.

Yamane Beyene, a representative of the Eritrean Orthodox Church, said since the independence of South Sudan, many Eritreans have decided to come to the country.

Mr. Beyene said his countrymen living in the country been treated with respect and dignity.

Yamane said the diversity in the two countries should be embraced, adding that he hopes to see that the two countries support and enhance each other.

“My experience here in South Sudan has been very tremendous and very significant to me as a person, because I have found the people of South Sudan are very wholehearted, generous, beautiful, innocent and peaceful people,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio on Thursday.

Mr. Beyene, who spoke on the eve of the inauguration of newly-built Eritrean Orthodox Church in Juba, said both the Eritreans and South Sudan are learning from each other and building mutual relations.

“The South Sudanese can learn many things from the Eritreans and the Eritreans can learn and are learning many things from the South Sudanese, and it is our role as community workers,…..and as Church to bridge this gap, to create a platform in which these both communities can celebrate their beauty together and synergize.”

On Friday, the Pope of Eritrean Orthodox is expected to arrive in Juba to lead the inauguration of the new Eritrean St. Mary Church on Sunday.

