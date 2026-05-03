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Envoy Adut inspects Maridi’s Kazan Dam, calls for urgent rehabilitation

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 9 hours ago

Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programs, Hon. Adut Salva Kiir, assesses the current state of the Kazana Hydroelectric Dam during an inspection tour in Maridi. Credit: Office of Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Program

Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programs, Hon. Adut Salva Kiir, visited the Kazan Hydroelectric Dam in Maridi on Sunday, May 3, to assess the status of the infrastructure that supplies water to the town and surrounding areas.

The Minister of Presidential Affairs, Hon. Africano Mande, the Commissioner of Maridi, and local chiefs accompanied the Envoy, according to a statement from the Office of the Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programs.

The delegation conducted a tour of the facility and its pipeline network to evaluate current operational capacity.

Officials at the site reported that the dam is not fully functional. The facility faces significant gaps in resources and technical support, which hinders its ability to provide a consistent water supply to Maridi residents. Technical staff briefed the delegation on the specific maintenance needs required to restore the dam to its original capacity.

Hon. Adut noted that access to clean water is a priority for the livelihoods of the local community. She acknowledged the limitations facing the site and stated that the government and stakeholders must coordinate to mobilize the funding and technical expertise necessary for rehabilitation.

The visit is part of a wider assessment of infrastructure and development needs across Western Equatoria State. The findings from the inspection will be used to advocate for interventions to improve essential services in the region.

The Kazan Dam in Maridi, Western Equatoria State, South Sudan, was constructed between 1954 and 1955. It was built to provide water to Maridi town, which is located on the Maridi River and is often associated with the local fishing industry and, in some studies, as a breeding site for blackflies, causing public health concerns.

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3rd May 2026

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