9th August 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Envoy Adler: Sudan conflict is proof South Sudan needs single army

Envoy Adler: Sudan conflict is proof South Sudan needs single army

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

The US Ambassador to South Sudan Michael J. Adler during the celebration of the country’s 247th Independence Anniversary in Juba on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 - Eye Radio/ Stephen Omiri

The U.S. ambassador to South Sudan is calling on the transitional government to speed up the security arrangement and ensure that the country has a single unified army.

Michael J. Adler appeals to the peace parties to resolve the command structure and redeploy thousands of the Necessary Unified Forces who have graduated.

Ambassador Adler said the power struggle between military leaders in Sudan is a testament that South Sudan, like any other country, needs one army.

“We discussed, in particular, the need for the achievement and formation and deployment of the necessary unified forces. As I have said, those who obstruct making progress in this regard are harming the interest of the Sudanese people,” he told state-owned broadcaster SSBC.

Mr. Adler was addressing the media after meeting Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs Tut Gatluak, in Juba.

“This country needs a single military, everybody should understand that given the event of April 15 across the border (with Sudan).”

“Nobody could look into the situation in Sudan today, and not recognize that South Sudan, like any other country, needs a single army.”

On August 6, Information Minister Michael Makuei said the Necessary Unified Forces (NUF] will be deployed after the national legislature approves the 2023/2024 fiscal budget.

Between August and November 2022, the unity government graduated 53,000 as per the 2018 peace agreement security arrangements.

Phase Two of the security arrangement, which calls for cantonment, training, and graduation of the remaining part of the 83,000 forces was supposed to kick off immediately after the end of Phase One.

The unification and redeployment of the forces should have taken place within six-month of the per-transitional period from the signing of the peace agreement in 2018.

But it has since been delayed over the alleged lack of firearms and the arms embargo imposed on the country.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya ends monopoly of South Sudan cargo clearance 1

Kenya ends monopoly of South Sudan cargo clearance

Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023

South Sudan to deploy 5G network – says Korok 2

South Sudan to deploy 5G network – says Korok

Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Over 200 South Sudanese students graduate from Ethiopian universities 3

Over 200 South Sudanese students graduate from Ethiopian universities

Published Monday, August 7, 2023

Finance Minister Baak vows economic reforms, discourages buying V8s 4

Finance Minister Baak vows economic reforms, discourages buying V8s

Published Monday, August 7, 2023

IGAD raises flood warning over parts of South Sudan 5

IGAD raises flood warning over parts of South Sudan

Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Envoy Adler: Sudan conflict is proof South Sudan needs single army

Published 2 hours ago

Kenya’s government, opposition begin talks after protests

Published 3 hours ago

Jonglei police warn local leaders against closure of ECSS parish

Published 4 hours ago

S. Sudanese students in Ethiopia’s Amhara region seek evacuation

Published 18 hours ago

El-Mereikh FC Juba faces financial challenges ahead of CAF tournament

Published 19 hours ago

In post-coup Niger, many salute ‘liberation’ despite outcry

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th August 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!