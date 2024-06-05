Environmentalist urges proactive role to protect the environment

As South Sudan on Wednesday joined in celebrating the World Environment day, an environmentalist called on South Sudanese to plant trees and minimize destruction of the forests to protect the environment.

Observed annually on June 5th, the World Environment Day serves as a reminder to peoples across the world to collectively care for the environment.

The day emphasizes on the need for sustainable practices including conserving natural resources, and advocating for eco-friendly solutions.

Bol Abraham Garang, the Executive Director of Environment Protection Agency said South Sudan is faced with environmental crisis due to diversified human activities including deforestation and pollution.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Bol says South Sudanese need to work to protect the environment to save themselves, and the future generation”.

“We have environmental crisis that is happening because we have lots of adversities like deforestation and pollution that is caused by our work as humans.

“We need our people specially in South Sudan to know that everybody should play their role to protect the environment and do things that can keep our environment safe by planting trees.

“We know that nature cannot wait but we need to work so that we save ourselves, our environment and we save the future generation,” said Abraham.



The Environmentalist is calling on the government and development partners to invest in the media such that people are informed about the importance of conserving the environment.

“From the government to the development partners, we need to invest in environment and invest in the media because our people need to be informed

If these people are to be informed, that means we need to invest in the media so that people get educated on the importance of environment.

There is need for the government and partner organizations to fund so that everybody is engaged such that people know the impact of humans to the environment and also the solution they can make to protect the environment,” he added.

This year, the global theme of World Environment Day is – Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience.

According to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, up to 40 per cent of the planet’s land is degraded, directly affecting half of the world’s population.

