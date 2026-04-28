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Environment Ministry, Partners launch $50M climate resilience project

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: April 28, 2026

Hon. David Batali Oliver, Acting Undersecretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, speaks during the launch of the climate resilience project in Juba on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Photo: Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The Ministry of Environment and Forestry, in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), has launched a $50 million initiative to address the impact of climate change in north-western South Sudan.

The project, titled Enhancing Climate Resilience in Flood-Prone Areas in North-Western South Sudan, targets Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Warrap states. These regions have faced persistent seasonal flooding that has displaced populations and destroyed livelihoods.

Speaking at the launch in Juba on Tuesday, David Batali Oliver, the Acting Undersecretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, stated that the initiative will benefit approximately 1.7 million people. The program is designed to strengthen the capacity of communities, ecosystems, and local institutions to withstand climate-related shocks.

The investment is supported by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), with additional co-financing from WFP and UNHCR.

“This project is aimed at building resilience of the vulnerable communities in the two states… because of the persistent floods in those areas,” said Batali.

“This project will build the resilience of the communities as well as the ecosystems and institutions, to be able to face the climate shocks. This is a climate resilience investment supported by the Green Climate Fund.”

The project marks a significant step in South Sudan’s strategy to mitigate increasingly severe weather events. Mr. Batali expressed appreciation to the Green Climate Fund for supporting the country’s efforts to protect vulnerable populations.

Officials confirmed that a project management team is already in place, signaling the formal transition from the planning phase to active implementation on the ground. The initiative is expected to provide long-term solutions to reduce the recurring impact of climate disasters in the targeted states.

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