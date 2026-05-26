Energy Minister: Power tariff cuts underway following presidential directive

The Minister of Energy and Dams says electricity tariffs are already being reduced as the government begins implementing President Salva Kiir’s directives aimed at making power more affordable and reliable in South Sudan.

Minister Agok Makur Kur made the remarks on the state-run TV, SSBC, on Monday after briefing President Kiir in Juba on the implementation of presidential directives on electricity tariffs and revenue-sharing arrangements in the energy sector.

“I informed him that the Ministry of Energy is implementing the President’s directive on electricity tariffs and the 60–40 revenue-sharing arrangement between the Ministry of Energy and JETCO,” Minister Agok said.

“We are fully implementing the presidential order, and as a result, tariffs are now being reduced,” he added.

In May 2025, President Kiir established a high-level committee to review the Power Purchase Agreement between the government and Ezra Construction and Development Group, the company responsible for electricity generation in Juba.

The committee was tasked with ensuring electricity tariffs reflect fair market rates and aligning the agreement with the country’s national electricity policy to provide affordable and reliable power supply.

Minister Agok said the ministry has already started implementing the tariff reduction measures ordered by the head of state.

“I also briefed him on the legal framework we are developing to establish regulations that will guide and organize the Ministry of Energy. In addition, I outlined the ministry’s short- and long-term plans. In the short term, we are focusing on expanding electricity coverage across Juba,” he added.

He added that the ministry is also preparing a legal framework and regulations to better organise and regulate the energy sector.

Makur further said the ministry’s short-term plans include expanding electricity coverage across Juba, while improving power generation and infrastructure nationwide.

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