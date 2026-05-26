31st May 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Energy Minister: Power tariff cuts underway following presidential directive

Energy Minister: Power tariff cuts underway following presidential directive

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: May 26, 2026

President Salva Kiir shakes hands with Energy Minister Agok Makur during a meeting at State House in Juba – Photo: Office of the President.

The Minister of Energy and Dams says electricity tariffs are already being reduced as the government begins implementing President Salva Kiir’s directives aimed at making power more affordable and reliable in South Sudan.

Minister Agok Makur Kur made the remarks on the state-run TV, SSBC, on Monday after briefing President Kiir in Juba on the implementation of presidential directives on electricity tariffs and revenue-sharing arrangements in the energy sector.

“I informed him that the Ministry of Energy is implementing the President’s directive on electricity tariffs and the 60–40 revenue-sharing arrangement between the Ministry of Energy and JETCO,” Minister Agok said.

“We are fully implementing the presidential order, and as a result, tariffs are now being reduced,” he added.

In May 2025, President Kiir established a high-level committee to review the Power Purchase Agreement between the government and Ezra Construction and Development Group, the company responsible for electricity generation in Juba.

The committee was tasked with ensuring electricity tariffs reflect fair market rates and aligning the agreement with the country’s national electricity policy to provide affordable and reliable power supply.

Minister Agok said the ministry has already started implementing the tariff reduction measures ordered by the head of state.

“I also briefed him on the legal framework we are developing to establish regulations that will guide and organize the Ministry of Energy. In addition, I outlined the ministry’s short- and long-term plans. In the short term, we are focusing on expanding electricity coverage across Juba,” he added.

He added that the ministry is also preparing a legal framework and regulations to better organise and regulate the energy sector.

Makur further said the ministry’s short-term plans include expanding electricity coverage across Juba, while improving power generation and infrastructure nationwide.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why East Africa’s attempt to ban second-hand clothes failed 1

Why East Africa’s attempt to ban second-hand clothes failed

Published May 24, 2026

Puot alleges he vomits blood in detention, blames untreated ulcers 2

Puot alleges he vomits blood in detention, blames untreated ulcers

Published May 25, 2026

Opinion: Humanitarian asset auctions must benefit South Sudanese citizens 3

Opinion: Humanitarian asset auctions must benefit South Sudanese citizens

Published May 28, 2026

Amnesty says arms embargo extension critical to protecting civilians in South Sudan 4

Amnesty says arms embargo extension critical to protecting civilians in South Sudan

Published 16 hours ago

UN Security Council to vote on renewal of sanctions and arms embargo on South Sudan 5

UN Security Council to vote on renewal of sanctions and arms embargo on South Sudan

Published May 29, 2026

Kulipapa, not “Jebel Iraq”: the fight to preserve Juba’s indigenous identity 6

Kulipapa, not “Jebel Iraq”: the fight to preserve Juba’s indigenous identity

Published May 26, 2026

From midwife to fractured ally: the troubled U.S.–South Sudan relationship 7

From midwife to fractured ally: the troubled U.S.–South Sudan relationship

Published May 29, 2026

Search continues for two children abducted along Lirya road – Officials 8

Search continues for two children abducted along Lirya road – Officials

Published May 25, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Analyst says renewal of S. Sudan sanctions is ‘significant and timely’

Published 11 hours ago

Government urged to accelerate Juba-Nimule highway repairs

Published 14 hours ago

Infrastructure shortage driving high Juba water tariffs, says Undersecretary

Published 14 hours ago

Amnesty says arms embargo extension critical to protecting civilians in South Sudan

Published 16 hours ago

Orphan boy battling old injury in Tonj East seeks medical support

Published 19 hours ago

Six UN Security Council members that abstained on S. Sudan sanctions—and why?

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st May 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.