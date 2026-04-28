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Energy minister Makur is in Cairo for power pool meeting

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: April 28, 2026

Photo|Courtesy

South Sudan’s Minister of Energy and Dams is in Cairo for the 21st Council of Ministers meeting of the Eastern Africa Power Pool, scheduled for 29 April 2026, focusing on regional power integration and clean energy investment.

Agok Makur Kur is attending the meeting as part of efforts to strengthen regional cooperation in the energy sector and align with ongoing developments, including the recent launch of a regional electricity market.

The meeting is expected to focus on the establishment of a competitive regional power market, mobilising investment in hydropower and solar energy, and examining the link between energy security, political stability, and the peace process in the region.

Speaking ahead of the forum, the minister said South Sudan remains committed to benefiting from the outcomes of regional cooperation in the energy sector.

He said participation in the meeting is important for attracting investment, improving electricity services, supporting economic growth, and creating job opportunities for young people.

He also said the forum is being held under a theme focused on launching regional electricity and solar energy markets, mobilising investment, and linking energy development with stability and security across member states.

“This meeting comes under the slogan of launching the electricity and solar energy market in the region, as well as mobilizing investments in the fields of electricity and solar energy, and linking electricity to the security situation, stability, and political process in the region,” he said.

“This visit is considered important for the Ministry of Energy in South Sudan because we have also embarked on developing the energy sector and we are seeking to benefit from clean energy. Therefore, our presence at this meeting is significant.”

The Eastern Africa Power Pool remains a key platform for advancing regional electricity integration and promoting cross-border energy projects aimed at supporting sustainable development.

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