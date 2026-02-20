20th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News | The Dawn   |   Energy Minister: Fulla Dam set to enter next phase after two feasibility studies

Energy Minister: Fulla Dam set to enter next phase after two feasibility studies

Author: Madrama James | Published: 7 hours ago

Agok Makur, Minister of Energy and Dams, speaks during the Sundown Show. Photo: Darlington Moses.

The Minister of Energy and Dams, Agok Makur, has confirmed that two feasibility studies have been completed for the construction of Fulla Dam in Nimule, Eastern Equatoria State.

The proposed Fulla Dam project has stalled for years.

Speaking to Eye Radio’s Sundown program yesterday, Minister Makur said developing the Fulla Dam remains one of his long-term priorities.

He said the project is aimed at enabling South Sudan to export electricity to neighbouring countries.

The minister noted that building hydroelectric dams using a country’s national budget is difficult, but it can be achieved through partnerships or donations.

“… we have conducted feasibility studies for Phase One and Phase Two at the Ministry of Energy and Dams. Remaining the final phase, focusing on the Fulla Dam. This requires significant resources. This does not indicate that the country is unwilling to build its own dams; rather, we are committed to doing so,” he said.

“Our plan is to construct our own dam, especially the Fulla Dam, which is a major project. Once completed, it will enable us to export electricity to neighbouring countries. Many nations, such as Uganda exporting power to Kenya, generate revenue through electricity exports.

“We are now finalizing the remaining steps, and our goal is to implement the project. I have already initiated this process and am committed to seeing it through,” he added.

Despite South Sudan’s vast natural resources, the country continues to face challenges in generating and distributing reliable electricity across the states.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank 1

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank

Published February 16, 2026

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit 2

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit

Published February 14, 2026

Juba formalizes regional transport corridor authority 3

Juba formalizes regional transport corridor authority

Published February 16, 2026

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa 4

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa

Published February 15, 2026

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack 5

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack

Published February 18, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cabinet approves $2 billion gold-backed road project

Published 2 hours ago

No more roadside businesses; special court ready for violators – Juba City Council

Published 3 hours ago

Government vows stronger Nile Basin cooperation ahead of Nile Day celebration

Published 4 hours ago

Machar trial adjourned as tribunal reviews disputed forensic report

Published 6 hours ago

Energy Minister: Fulla Dam set to enter next phase after two feasibility studies

Published 7 hours ago

Advocates welcome cybercrime law, call for safeguards

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.