Energy Minister: Fulla Dam set to enter next phase after two feasibility studies

The Minister of Energy and Dams, Agok Makur, has confirmed that two feasibility studies have been completed for the construction of Fulla Dam in Nimule, Eastern Equatoria State.

The proposed Fulla Dam project has stalled for years.

Speaking to Eye Radio’s Sundown program yesterday, Minister Makur said developing the Fulla Dam remains one of his long-term priorities.

He said the project is aimed at enabling South Sudan to export electricity to neighbouring countries.

The minister noted that building hydroelectric dams using a country’s national budget is difficult, but it can be achieved through partnerships or donations.

“… we have conducted feasibility studies for Phase One and Phase Two at the Ministry of Energy and Dams. Remaining the final phase, focusing on the Fulla Dam. This requires significant resources. This does not indicate that the country is unwilling to build its own dams; rather, we are committed to doing so,” he said.

“Our plan is to construct our own dam, especially the Fulla Dam, which is a major project. Once completed, it will enable us to export electricity to neighbouring countries. Many nations, such as Uganda exporting power to Kenya, generate revenue through electricity exports.

“We are now finalizing the remaining steps, and our goal is to implement the project. I have already initiated this process and am committed to seeing it through,” he added.

Despite South Sudan’s vast natural resources, the country continues to face challenges in generating and distributing reliable electricity across the states.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Advocates welcome cybercrime law, call for safeguards Previous Post