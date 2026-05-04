4th May 2026

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Energy Minister discusses energy, citizen services in Egypt visit

Author: Diko D. Andrew | Published: 9 hours ago

Agok Makur, Minister of Energy and Dams - file photo

The Minister of Energy and Dams has held talks with Egyptian authorities on improving services for South Sudanese citizens in Egypt and strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.

Minister Agok Makur met his Egyptian counterpart during the ongoing Eastern Africa Power Pool ministerial meetings in Cairo, according to South Sudan’s Ambassador to Egypt, Kuol Nyok Kuol.

“We discussed key issues affecting our citizens in Egypt and how to improve services through our embassy. We also looked at strengthening cooperation with Egypt in energy and electricity, including training opportunities and capacity building for our people,” he said.

The conference aimed to improve electricity connectivity and infrastructure across the region.

The talks focused on the welfare of South Sudanese nationals living in Egypt, including improving consular services and enhancing communication between the embassy and the community.

The two officials also explored ways to boost diplomatic and technical cooperation, particularly in energy, electricity, training, and capacity building.

Ambassador Kuol said the meeting emphasized the importance of strong bilateral relations in advancing South Sudan’s development priorities, especially in the energy sector.

He added that the discussions addressed both citizen welfare and technical collaboration.

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4th May 2026

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