Empowering IDP Youth: STEM graduates 30 students from Juba camp in digital skills training

A national non-governmental organization, STEM, has successfully graduated 30 youth and students from the Juba IDP camp following three months of intensive digital skills training.



Acting Executive Director Marial Danial Kuol announced that the students were selected from three secondary schools in the checkpoint IDP camp.

The training, conducted by the STEM and Vocational Centre at the University of Juba from August to October 2024, covered essential computer skills, including Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Marial shared these details during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, October 26, at the University of Juba’s STEM and Vocational Centre.

“This training is designed for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan, specifically focusing on those residing in the camps,” said Marial.

“To accommodate everyone would be unrealistic due to our limited resources, so we selected around 30 students from the checkpoint camp,” he explained.

“The training, which focused on digital skills, was conducted over 12 weekends, equivalent to three months, and has concluded today,” he noted.

Marial added, “We plan to launch a second phase, targeting students from the Mangaten camp to participate in the same digital skills training program.”

According to Daniel, the graduated students were drawn from vulnerable displaced individuals at the Checkpoint camp in Juba.

He mentioned that the second phase of the program will target students from the Mangaten IDP camp in Juba.

Some students who spoke to Eye Radio expressed their gratitude to the STEM-Power Organization and its partners for providing this valuable opportunity. Lam Gatlek, 25, an S4 student from Marck Secondary School, shared his appreciation for the training. “The digital skills training program we’ve completed over the past three months has been very interesting for us as students and citizens of this nation,” he said. “We must have this opportunity, and we urge STEM-Power to continue supporting citizens.” Kan-ngach Teil Tap, 19, a female student who attended the training, expressed her satisfaction. “We learned skills in digital programs that we never knew before. This training has opened doors for us to envision a brighter future,” Kan-ngach stated. Chiengroany Kel Tap Gatluak, also 19, elaborated on the skills he gained. “Microsoft Word was very important, and we also covered Excel and PowerPoint. I’m now looking for a career advancement,” he explained. “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to STEM-Power and its financial supporters for educating us. This opportunity is invaluable as we pursue our futures.” Nyayiene Jacob Riak, 21, another female student from Future Secondary School, expressed her gratitude as well. “The training was amazing, and I’ve gained so much from it,” Nyayiene stated. “I plan to ask my dad for support to start my venture, like a printing and copying business, not just in Juba but in other areas.”

Eng. Richard Ring Kuol, the technical manager of STEM-Power, urged graduating students to continue practising the skills they have acquired across various aspects of life. He encouraged them to consider opening their businesses, such as computer centres, to sustain themselves and further develop their expertise. “What you need to do is practice and apply the knowledge you’ve gained here in different fields,” Richard advised. “Consider starting a computer centre where you can offer printing services. This will not only generate income but also enhance your computer skills.” He emphasized the importance of sharing their knowledge with others. “You can assist people who may be struggling to use a computer. After three months of training, I believe you’ve learned a lot that can benefit those around you,” he stated. Acting Executive Director Daniel also called on other partners to join their efforts in expanding the project, expressing gratitude to their core partner, SMART AID, for its invaluable support. “SMART AID is our key partner in this program, and we are eager to invite more stakeholders to help us expand our reach,” he said. “The scope of this training is significant, and we cannot accomplish it alone. We need the support of other organizations to work together effectively.”

