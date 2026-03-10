Empowered women urged to mentor young girls in South Sudan

10th March 2026

Author: Barial Johnson | Published: 7 hours ago

Ruth Muka Chairlady of Nyan Cit Arialbek spoke on the Zone 72 youth program on Saturday 7th March 2026|Photo credit: Darlington Moses.

A child protection and gender-based violence activist has called on empowered women in South Sudan to take an active role in uplifting and mentoring young girls.

Ruth Muka, Chairlady of Nyan Cit Arialbek, told Eye Radio that accomplished women should view young women as mentees rather than competitors. She emphasized the importance of fostering unity, collective progress, and a culture of mentorship among women.

“We have empowered women in our society—women who have really made it. Dear sisters, if you find these young ones still struggling, kindly raise them up. When you lift one today, the one you have lifted will also lift another. There is a saying that we grow by lifting others.

“But if you begin seeing me as a competitor… sis! you have reached the heights; you should now be a mentor and mentor us,” Muka said during Eye Radio’s Zone 72 Youth program.

Muka also encouraged girls across the country to pursue education and acquire practical skills, stressing that these are vital for building a stronger future. She further appealed for an end to early marriage, calling for a shift in focus toward empowering girls and women.

“Girls! Go to that school, if you have the opportunity attain education and equip yourself with skills, these will be your backbone. Let’s not prioritize early marriage, let’s leave it to the ancient days, let’s prioritize women empowerment,” she added.

The activist’s remarks come amid growing advocacy in South Sudan for women’s rights and the promotion of education and economic opportunities for girls.

